Joe Burrow has high praise for one of Bengals' less-heralded receivers
Heading into training camp, one of the biggest questions facing the Cincinnati Bengals was who would take over the team's third starting wide receiver spot. We already know that star reveivers Ja'marr Chase and Tee Higgins will occupy the top two spots, but the third spot became vacant following the departure of Tyler Boyd in free agency.
Boyd had primarily served as the team's third receiver for the past few seasons, but he signed a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans in May, leaving the Bengals with a sizable hole in the offense. So, the question is simple: Who will step up and seize the spot? The Bengals have no shortage of options when it comes to the No, 3 WR spot, as guys like Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones, Andrei Iosivas and rookie Jermaine Burton are all in the mix.
Burrow is excited about Iosivas
While all of those guys should get an opportunity to contribute in the coming season, Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is especially excited about the development of one of those players in particular.
"Andrei's going to have a big year," Burrow said of Iosivas at training camp. "I'm really excited about how he's coming along. Wherever he ends up playing, whether it's outside or inside, he's able to do it all."
Iosivas has had a very solid camp so far, with The Athletic's Paul Dehner recently referring to him as the team's "offensive star of camp." That's some high praise from a well-informed source, as if the praise from the star quarterback wasn't enough. According to Dehner, Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters also recently referred to Iosivas as the team's third-best receiver.
Iosivas saw limited action as a rookie last year playing behind Chase, Higgins and Boyd, among others, but he was still able to flash some potential, hauling in 15 catches for 116 yards and four touchdowns. He will be looking to improve upon those numbers during his second season, and it sure sounds like he'll get the opportunity to do so.
But, while Iosivas might currently be in pole position to secure the starting spot in Cincinnati, things could certainly change between now and the start of the regular season. It will be on Iosivas to continue to impress throughout the rest of camp and preseason play.