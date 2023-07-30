3 Bengals training camp talking points for fans to focus on
- How will the secondary look?
- Who will be the third down running back?
- Will Jonah Williams make the right tackle spot his own?
The Cincinnati Bengals just wrapped up their third day of training camp. Joe Burrow was injured on just the second day but now that he's out, his performance in what would have been his first full summer without the hiccups isn't something to monitor anymore.
What are some storylines we should continue to watch for as training camp continues?
Will this young secondary group hit the ground running?
The biggest question mark on the current Bengals roster is the secondary. Losing two seasoned veterans like Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III will be difficult to overcome. The Bengals have taken steps to mitigate a drop-off. They drafted Daxton Hill and Tycen Anderson last year, and both should take a leap in their second year.
At cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie was taken off PUP this week, a promising sign for the most talented player in the secondary. If he and Cam Taylor-Britt return to the same level as last season, the outside spots should be solid. The problem is depth. Rookie DJ Turner and Sidney Jones are projected first off the bench, which could cause problems if injury strikes.
Nick Scott, a free agent from the LA Rams was brought in to add some experience at safety but Dax Hill, Anderson, and third-round selection Jordan Battle will have to take significant snaps, something they have not done at the NFL level.
The offense may have to take the reins and dominate early in the season while this young group beds in and finds its feet. There could be plenty of jostling for positions in this group, so it will be worth a close watch in training camp.