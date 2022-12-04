3 Best Prop Bets for Bengals vs Chiefs in Week 13
The Cincinnati Bengals look to continue their winning streak this Sunday when they host the Kansas City Chiefs. Before the Bengals were AFC champions, the Chiefs had been the previous two-time AFC champions. In fact, Cincinnati knocked KC off their throne in the playoffs last season and hope that Joe Burrow moves to 3-0 against the team in red.
For those who enjoy betting on the game, let's check out some of the best prop bets you can make.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet: Passing Yards OVER
The Chiefs' passing defense isn't terrible but it does rank in the bottom half of the league. That's why I'm inclined to slam the over on Burrow's passing yards because he's been airing the pigskin out frequently these past few weeks.
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet: Receiving Yards OVER
Chase torched the Chiefs secondary last season and if he's able to give it a go in this game, don't be surprised to see that happen again. I mentioned that KC's secondary isn't bad this year but Chase has a way of exposing defenses. He'll help Burrow hit the over as well.
Hayden Hurst Prop Bet: Receiving Yards OVER
In case you missed it, there was some drama between the Chiefs and Hayden Hurst, of all people. Chiefs safety Justin Reid threw some shade at the Bengals by pretending not to know Hurst's name and that, in turn, led Hurst to say that he's the last person people should want to mess with.
With all of this drama fresh in everyone's minds, don't be the least bit surprised if the Bengals make Hurst a vital part of their offensive game plan. Slam the over on him for this key matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.