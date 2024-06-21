3 biggest weaknesses on Bengals roster heading into 2024 NFL season
Every NFL roster has weakness. Some rosters just have more than others, and the teams with the fewest weaknesses tend to be the best. So, what about the Cincinnati Bengals? We already looked at the roster's three biggest strengths heading into the 2024 NFL season. Now, let's look at the three biggest weaknesses.
Running back
Running back is probably more of a question mark than a full-blown weakness for the Bengals at this point, but let's not split hairs. Cincinnati underwent a major change at the running back position this offseason, as the team traded away Joe Mixon and replaced him with Zack Moss. Second-year back Chase Brown is also expected to shoulder a larger load. Behind those two guys is a lot of inexperience.
Cincinnati's running back unit was recently ranked as one of the worst in the entire NFL by Pro Football Focus, which might be a little extreme, but ultimately it's fair to question the duo of Moss and Brown until they demonstrate that they can be a productive pair.