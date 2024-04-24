3 bold predictions for Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 NFL Draft
Bengals trade up to land Brock Bowers
There's been a lot of buzz about the Bengals potentially adding top tight end Brock Bowers in the draft, and understandably so. He would be a solid fit in Cincinnati, as he would provide the team with an additional pass-catching threat, and a bit of offensive insurance in case Tee Higgins is traded or signs elsewhere next offseason.
Bowers was even recently listed as the "ideal" first pick for Cincinnati. The problem is, there's a good chance he won't be available when the Bengals are on the clock with the 18th overall pick in the first round. To avoid missing out on Bowers, the Bengals could trade up to secure his selection. Trading up isn't something that the Bengals typically do, but for Bowers perhaps they'll make an exception.
During his three seasons at Georgia, Bowers had 2,538 receiving yards and 26 receiving touchdowns. He also added five rushing touchdowns. He's a two-time National Champion and a two-time John Mackey Award winner. At 6'4" and 240 pounds, he has solid size for the position, and his skill set projects to translate well to the NFL. He would make the Bengals better, and would be worth moving up for.