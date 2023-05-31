3 burning questions already surrounding Bengals roster in 2023
2. Who will replace Samaje Perine as the RB2?
Samaje Perine has had a competent role over the last two seasons for the Bengals. He had come in during some vital spots and exceeded expectations. From scoring in the postseason, outplaying Mixon from time to time, and being a dependable pass blocker, Perine stepped up when the Bengals needed him to.
With Perine heading to Denver, Cincinnati will now have to look to someone else to fill that void and the running back room has not changed much besides adding Chase Brown in the draft out of Illinois.
Don't rule out Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams, though, who have been waiting for their moments to step into an exclusive role. Evans has been more of a pass-catching back since he joined the Bengals, and Williams has been mainly on special teams, although he gained a more prominent role last season later in the year receiving kickoffs.
Ezekiel Elliott also remains on the open market and Cincinnati has been linked to him at times. That option could always be one that they can go back to as long as he remains a free agent.