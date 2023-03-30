3 running back prospects Bengals can draft to replace Samaje Perine
In recent seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals backfield duo of Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine has been one of the more underrated rushing attacks in the NFL.
With Mixon as the RB1 and Perine at RB2, the Bengals had a legitimate one-two punch. With Perine deciding to join the Denver Broncos in free agency, the team could now be in search of a replacement.
When looking at the current state of the Bengals running back room, there is a lack of depth at the position. Outside of Mixon, there are just two running backs currently on the roster: Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams. The pair of Evans and Williams have combined for 64 carries throughout their career, totaling 315 rushing yards.
With the team choosing to not address Perine's departure in free agency, and just three running backs on the active roster, the draft could be where they make their move. If the Bengals are looking to use a top pick to address the position, Bijan Robinson of Texas could be on their radar.
With other needs on the roster, including tight end, they could look to draft a running back on Day 2 or 3. In a class this deep, there will still be talent available later on in the draft.
Here are three running backs the the Bengals could target to replace Samaje Perine.
Kendre Miller, TCU
During his three seasons at TCU, Kendre Miller became the driving force of the Horned Frogs' ground game.
Miller, who arrived at TCU in 2020, played a minor role in the offense during his freshman season. He finished his first collegiate campaign by appearing in nine games. While taking the field, he totaled 388 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries, finishing the season averaging 7.2 yards per carry.
In year two, Miller saw his role within the offense grow. While appearing in 10 games, he saw a drastic increase in production. He finished the season recording 623 rushing yards and. seven touchdowns on 83 carries. Through the air, he added 12 receptions for 117 receiving yards and one touchdown.
This past season, as TCU put together their best season in recent history, Miller took his game to new heights. Miller finished his final collegiate season setting career highs across the board. As he took the field in 14 games, he rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns. Through the air, he added 16 receptions for 116 receiving yards.
With the additon of Miller, the Bengals offense would receive a major boost in the backfield. While he isn't an elite threat in the passing game, and he isn't the fastest player, he can still test the defense. With a playstyle that is built for the NFL, he coud make an impact from day one.