3 burning questions already surrounding Bengals roster in 2023
1. Who will start the season as the right tackle?
This has been one of the more interesting developments throughout the Bengals off-season. Once La'el Collins got injured in late December with a Torn ACL, it was evident that the timetable for a return would carry well into next year. He has been looking good in his Instagram stories, however, so an earlier return is certainly possible.
With the injury, though, the Bengals had to find that new tackle, and once they agreed to terms with Orlando Brown Jr, who is the future at left tackle, it only made sense to move Jonah Williams to the right side.
However, shortly after the Bengals signed Brown, Williams requested a trade out of Cincinnati, with the intention of not moving from left tackle to right tackle due to the significant decrease in the open market financially.
With the NFL Draft in the rearview, it doesn't make much sense for the Bengals to move Williams, and it seems like he realizes that now, especially, in a contract year. Will he be the starter in Week 1? Could Jackson Carman make a run at the starting gig? What about Cody Ford?
These are just a few questions surrounding the Bengals roster that need more sure-fire answers.