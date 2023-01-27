3 Chiefs weaknesses that the Bengals need to exploit in AFC Championship
Mahomes' mobility
Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the entire league but he's suffering from a high-ankle sprain and that's going to hinder his mobility in this game. Part of what makes Mahomes such a great signal-caller is that yes, he can sling the football down the field with ease and make plays that no one else in the league can make.
Another strong part of his game, however, is when he takes off and runs. He's no Lamar Jackson by any means but Mahomes can run and when he takes off, it can be hard to stop him (just ask Titans fans).
The injury is going to make it hard for Mahomes to take off and run and the Bengals need to take advantage of his weakened mobility. The easiest way to make sure Mahomes can't be Mahomes is to put pressure on him. The Bengals sacked him four times in last year's title game. Can they do it again this time?