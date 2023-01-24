Patrick Mahomes Injury Watch: Will he be ready to go against Bengals?
The Cincinnati Bengals didn't come out of the early playoff rounds completely unscathed, but neither did the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cincy lost right guard Alex Cappa in Week 18 of regular season and left tackle Jonah Williams in the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens, two huge dents in the offensive line.
Yet losing key members of the front five isn't nearly as catastrophic as, say, losing your starting quarterback.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Kansas City's Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes briefly went into the locker room to take an X-ray, and after the scans came back negative, Mahomes was cleared to play in the second half.
The league MVP frontrunner ultimately helped lead the Chiefs to a playoff victory, but he was noticeably limited as he played with a heavily taped ankle.
Following the game, MRI results revealed Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, and the Chiefs haven't yet indicated whether Mahomes is cleared to play in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here's an updated tracker on Mahomes' ankle injury ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Patrick Mahomes injury status tracker for Chiefs vs. Bengals
Tuesday (1/24/23) afternoon
NFL's James Palmer gives his two cents on Mahomes' injury, explaining why in spite of the mobility issues, Mahomes is better suited to play within the Chiefs' system in 2023.
Monday (1/23/23) afternoon
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Mahomes is "doing okay." Reid expressed confidence that Mahomes is going to play on Sunday but also said the team is taking it "day by day."