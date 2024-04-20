3 defensive playmakers Bengals could snag in first round of 2024 NFL Draft
What will the Cincinnati Bengals do with the 18th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft? That's the biggest question facing the team entering draft day. They could look to add another offensive weapon for quarterback Joe Burrow, or perhaps they'll look to add a dominant defender. If they go with the latter route, there's certainly no shortage of options.
Here's a look at three defensive playmakers that the Bengals could potentially snag in the first round of the draft.
Terrion Arnold, Cornerback, Alabama
The Bengals already have two promising young cornerbacks on the roster in Cam Taylor-Britt and D.J. Turner, but there's nothing wrong with adding another one to the mix, especially if there's any organizational doubt regarding the long-term prospects of either Taylor-Britt or Turner.
Alabama product Terrion Arnold is one of the best cornerback prospects in the entire draft, and his addition would certainly work to bolster the secondary in Cincinnati. Arnold had 63 total tackles for the Crimson Tide last season, and he also added five interceptions and a forced fumble. That's some solid turnover creation.
Arnold might need a little time to adapt to playing at the professional level, but the Bengals could bring him along slowly with the other guys also on the roster. So, don't sleep on him as a potential first round selection for Cincinnati.