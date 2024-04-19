3 offensive weapons Bengals could gift Joe Burrow in first round of 2024 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals possess the 18th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, and they could go in a bunch of different directions with the pick. They could opt to bolster the offensive or defensive line, or perhaps they'll choose to strengthen the secondary. Or, maybe they'll look to provide quarterback Joe Burrow with another offensive weapon to work with.
If the Bengals decide to pursue the latter course, there should be no shortage of options. Here's a look at three skill position players that Cincinnati could potentially gift Burrow in the first round of the draft.
Brian Thomas Jr., Wide receiver, LSU
The wide receiver position remains a bit of an uncertainty in Cincinnati. Ja'marr Chase is eligible for an enormous extension, but there's been no movement on that front yet. Tee Higgins requested a trade away from the team at the onset of free agency, and even though he expects to suit up for the Bengals next season, his long-term future with the team remains a question mark. Tyler Boyd is a free agent who is still seeking a new deal. Behind them, the Bengals have a lot of unproven players at the position.
Thus, shoring up the position by selecting a potentially elite wide receiver in the first round could be a wise move. LSU product Brian Thomas Jr. could still be on the board when the Bengals make their first selection, and he could an excellent addition for Cincinnati.
Thomas Jr. caught 68 passes for 1,177 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns last season, and he was named Second-team All-SEC as a result of his productive play. At 6'3", 210 pounds, he has solid size for the position, and as a result he could potentially make an immediate impact at the next level. Plus, playing alongside Chase and Higgins will be beneficial for any young receiver since those two demand so much defensive attention.