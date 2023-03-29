3 interesting quotes from Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn
Cincinnati Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn spoke to the media on Wednesday at owners meetings and gave us some noteworthy quotes that could help shape how the rest of the offseason is going to go.
The first talking point was about Joe Burrow. We all know that Burrow is up for an extension this offseason and Blackburn was asked about that.
The discussions surrounding Burrow's extension have been pretty quiet but we normally don't see these things ramp up until after the draft. There have been some contract projections floating around but we obviously won't know for sure how the deal looks until it's in writing.
Another talking point this offseason has been Joe Mixon and what the future might have in store for him. He'd be a $10 million cap hit if he's on the roster when the season begins and with his lackluster 2022 performance, it feels like that shouldn't happen.
Blackburn mentioned that Mixon is on the team and unless something happens (which she didn't rule out) that'll continue to be the case ."We'd have to see if that's what makes sense or not".
Lastly, Blackburn discussed Jonah Williams and his trade request that he put in just days after the team signed Orlando Brown Jr.
Just because Williams requested a trade does not mean that the Bengals have to grant him his wish. Trading Williams might net them a draft pick in return but it'd put them in a hole when it comes to their right tackle position. Maybe Williams doesn't want to play right tackle but if it comes down to playing right tackle or not getting paid in 2023, I'd wager that he'd choose the former.
Blackburn didn't say anything crazy here but it's always interesting to hear what's said on these matters straight from someone in the front office.