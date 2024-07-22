3 key storylines for Cincinnati Bengals 2024 training camp
There will be a lot to pay attention to at Cincinnati Bengals training camp this year as the team looks to bounce back and rejoin the contender conversation after missing the playoffs in 2023. There will be no shortage of storylines to follow, and here's a look at three key ones to watch.
Joe Burrow's health
The biggest storyline in Bengals training camp this year will be the health of star quarterback Joe Burrow, who is coming off of a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery. All eyes will be on Burrow to see how he looks while running the offense. Burrow has already stated that his main goal is to remain healthy throughout the season, as he's confident in his abilities as long as he's out on the field.
"Well, number one, I want to be on the field for all the games," Burrow said earlier this month. "I know I'm going to play well when I'm out there. I'm at that point in my career where I've seen enough ball and I know myself that I can go out there and play as well as anybody in the game."
Hopefully Burrow can indeed remain healthy throughout the entire campaign, and that starts with training camp.