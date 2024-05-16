3 key takeaways from Cincinnati Bengals full 2024 NFL schedule
The Cincinnati Bengals full schedule for the 2024 NFL season has officially been released. Now we know exactly where and when the Bengals will be playing throughout the upcoming season.
The Bengals have nine road games and eight home games with a bye week worked in to complete the 18-game schedule. Like every season, they'll play each of the other three teams in the AFC North -- the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Brows -- twice; once at home and once on the road. Here's a look at three other key takeaways from Cincinnati's '24 schedule.
A bye at the perfect time
Cincinnati's bye week during the 2024 season comes in Week 12, which is an ideal time to have a bye. At that point in the season, the Bengals will have the bulk of the season behind them, and they'll probably be pretty banged up collectively.
A Week 12 buy affords them an opportunity to rest up for the final stretch of the season and what they hope will be a playoff push. They'll need that rest too, as their final six games after the bye include three games against other AFC North rivals.