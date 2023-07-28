3 minor trades for Bengals to consider

Versatility was key for Zach Tom's impressive rookie season with the @Packers’.



He played 4️⃣8️⃣9️⃣ offensive snaps:

▫️295 at left tackle

▫️ 96 at left guard

▫️ 14 at right guard

▫️ 84 at right tackle



