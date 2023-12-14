3 positions Bengals could take in first round of 2024 NFL Draft (and 2 to avoid)
- Focus on: OT, WR, DL
- Avoid: IOL, RB
Take: Wide Receiver
Two years ago this would be seen as a blasphemous take, but for this draft, not so much. Higgins is on the last year of his contract and, even with this down year he's had, is likely to earn more money from other teams than what Cincinnati is willing to give him. Not to mention his agent, Mulugheta, also represents Bates, and if that's anything to go off of then chances are we will be seeing the tall and physical specimen in another uniform come next September.
There is also a chance that Boyd is gone as well, which is why I think the Bengals should aim for a receiver in the draft and take one in the first round to make up for the potential departure of Higgins and/or Boyd.
While I do like Irwin, and would love to see more from Iosivas and Charlie Jones, I don't want the receiver position to be a question mark next year, and the Bengals need someone who can dominate while all the focus is on stopping Chase, like Higgins and Boyd have done on multiple occasions in the past few years.
This is why it's good news that this receiver class is deeper than Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers, two guys who are expected to be gone long before it is time for the Bengals to make their decision. Some names that are likely going to be around by the 18th pick (and potentially later in case Cincy keeps this hot streak going) include Keon Coleman out of Florida State, Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State, and Washington product Rome Odunze.
Granted, if you have been here long enough to remember John Ross, you might be a little hesitant with receivers from that last college.
Coleman in particular sticks out to me. He's the same height as Higgins (6'4") and nearly the same weight (215 pounds) according to ESPN. He could end up being a faster, shiftier replacement for the former Clemson Tiger if the Bengals are in a spot to get him. The only thing he doesn't have is a name you can chant like "TEEEEEE" whenever he catches the ball.