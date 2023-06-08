Who is Tee Higgins' agent and who else do they represent?
The Cincinnati Bengals spent a second-round pick on Tee Higgins in the 2020 NFL Draft and he's now eligible to be extended by the team that drafted him. Both Higgins and the Bengals have expressed interest in sticking together but something that could make this tricky is Higgins' agent.
It's also going to be difficult to keep Higgins considering that both Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are set to earn extensions this year and next year respectively. If Higgins is also extended, that means roughly $90 million a year could be delegated to only three players. That might not be a winning formula.
Let's revert back to the agent thing though.
Tee Higgins' agent and how it impacts Bengals
Higgins is represented by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. If the name sounds familiar, it's because he also represents Jessie Bates. The Bengals opted not to extend Bates following the end of his rookie contract and it resulted in some drama. They franchise-tagged him following a not-so-stellar 2021 campaign, he played out the contract and then signed a massive deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
According to Forbes, Mulugheta also represents Budda Baker, Jalen Ramsey, Michael Thomas (of the Saints), and Deshaun Watson. Ramsey, Thomas, and Watson have all gotten paid by their respective teams (or in Ramsey's case, past teams) so Mulugheta is often able to secure his clients the bag.
This is why some Bengals fans might be worried about Higgins actually staying in Cincinnati. The good news is that Higgins himself has said that he wants to stay in town but it's Mulugheta's job to make sure his client gets as much money as possible. He's been prone to doing so with his other clients.