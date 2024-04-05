3 positions Bengals don't need to prioritize in 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati is pretty well set at these positions.
The Cincinnati Bengals are well-positioned for the 2024 NFL Draft. They have 10 total picks, including the 18th overall pick in the first round, and several areas of need that they should look to address.
But, while the Bengals could use some added draft depth at some key positions, they're pretty well set at a few others, at least for next season. Here's a look at three positions that the Bengals don't need to prioritize in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Safety
The Bengals needed some major help at the safety spots heading into the offseason, but they did an excellent job of addressing the issue in free agency by signing Geno Stone to a two-year deal and bringing back Vonn Bell, who started 41 games for Cincinnati from 2020 to 2022.
Stone and Bell could be the team's two starters at the safety spots next season, and the Bengals also have a pair of promising young safeties behind them in Dax Hill and Jordan Battle. Hill started all 17 games for Cincinnati last season, while Battle started in seven. Those guys will likely continue to receive some solid on-field opportunity in 2024, so adding an additional safety through the draft isn't a pressing need for the Bengals.