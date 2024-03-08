3 potential landing spots for Tyler Boyd if he leaves Bengals in free agency
Would Boyd consider signing with a division rival?
New York Jets
The Jets were recently listed as a potential landing spot for Boyd due to their desire to bolster the offense around veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
From Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:
"For players looking for a one-year reputation bump, or older players trying to gravy train a ring, the New York Jets are, indeed, a destination. . . . And then I could certainly see one of the veteran backs we mentioned earlier, or someone like the Cincinnati Bengals’ Tyler Boyd, being added to the mix as well.
"Here’s the thing: the Jets have to be all-in for the here and now, and so I think they’re going to jump through hoops to make things right around Rodgers for his return from the blown Achilles. That means attacking the tackle problem both in free agency and the draft, along with supplementing at the skill positions around young stars Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Having Rodgers will certainly help New York recruit in those areas."
New York's receiving corps is pretty pedestrian on paper, so the Jets do make sense as a suitor for veteran receiver. Rodgers would probably appreciate the skill and football IQ of an experienced player like Boyd.
The Jets have a limited window to maximize the roster around Rodgers, 40. Signing Boyd would be an example of a win now move.