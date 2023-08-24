3 reasons to be excited about the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals
- The best receiving trio in the nation returns for at least one more year.
- This Bengals roster is one of the most athletic in the league.
- The pass-rushing group looks stacked.
One of their most athletic rosters ever
Duke Tobin and the Bengals' front office staff have made it clear what they are looking for in draft prospects. They put a premium on character, leadership and perhaps most importantly - athleticism.
This year's draft class further backed that up with an average Relative Athletic Score of 8.7. Five of the players taken all posted what is considered an 'elite' grade. Rookie cornerback DJ Turner ran the fastest 40-yard dash at this year's combine. At the same time, Andrei Iosivas has been flashing his athletic ability in camp and pre-season games.
It's not just a one-year shift, either. All three defensive backs the Bengals took in the 2022 draft ran sub 4.4 40-yard dashes. Cam-Taylor Britt got the chance to display it coming in as a starter midway through last year, but, Daxton Hill has only scratched the surface of what his physical makeup suggests he can be.
Don't forget, Tycen Anderson, who caused a stir with two picks vs. the Packers in preseason Week 1, also had elite physical testing. All this is without even considering the stars of this team. While there may be high-profile names at the top of the roster, Tobin has ensured the depth is ready to compete with anyone on a physical level.