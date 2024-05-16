3 ways the NFL helped the Cincinnati Bengals with 2024 schedule
The Cincinnati Bengals were given some serious gifts by the NFL schedule-makers this year. In addition to giving them a huge strength-of-schedule advantage over their AFC North rivals, here's three other ways the league helped the Bengals with the 2024 schedule.
Lack of travel
The NFL schedule-makers did the Bengals an enormous favor when it comes to travel. Out of the league's 32 teams, the Bengals will have the second-fewest total miles to travel next season. Across their nine road games, Cincinnati will travel 10,611 total miles through 12 different time zones. Only the Washington Commanders have a shorter total distance to travel (10,550). Not having an international game helps in that regard.
Travel is always an area that is heavily discussed when it comes to the schedule. Less travel is considered an advantage, while teams that have to travel more are thought to be at a disadvantage. If that is indeed the case, the Bengals should have a major advantage during the 2024 NFL season.
An ideal time for a bye
Another way that the league helped out the Bengals with the 2024 schedule is with the placement of the team's bye week. Cincinnati's bye week comes in Week 12, which is an ideal time to have a bye. At that point, the Bengals will have the bulk of the season behind them, and they'll probably be pretty banged up collectively.
A Week 12 buy affords them an opportunity to rest up for the final stretch of the season and what they hope will be a playoff push. They'll need that rest too, as their final six games after the bye include three games against other AFC North rivals.
No passports necessary
The Bengals won't need their passports next season, as they don't have any international games on the schedule. In all, the NFL will play five games in three different countries -- Brazil, London and Germany -- in 2024, but the Bengals won't be participating in any of then, which is probably a good thing. International games provide an excellent opportunity for fans in other countries to get to see their favorite teams and players in person, but they can prove challenging for the participating teams, travel-wise.