3 winners, 3 losers for Bengals following 2023 NFL Draft
Winner: Irv Smith Jr.
The Bengals proved that they believe in Irv Smith Jr. this year by not drafting a tight end in a draft class that had tons of talent at the position. While the Smith signing wasn't a bad one by any means, it's probably safe to say that fans figure with Smith's injury history, the team would want to ensure they have a reliable tight end to step in if injuries flare up for him again.
Smith also signed just a one-year deal so the Bengals will be in this same exact situation this time next year. Rather than have to dip their toes back in the tight end free-agent pool, why not draft someone? Zack Kuntz was still on the board in the seventh round.
That didn't happen though. Cincinnati will roll with Drew Sample and Devin Asiasi as their backup tight ends in 2023. Smith has to be feeling pretty dang good right now.
Loser: Drue Chrisman
The Bengals drafted Brad Robbins in the sixth round and the writing is on the wall for Drue Chrisman. Cincinnati had Kevin Huber as their punter for over a decade but it was crystal clear last offseason that he wasn't the same weapon he once was so the team made the switch to Chrisman.
Unfortunately, Chrisman will likely be most remembered for his lousy punt in the waning moments of the AFC Championship Game that helped set up the Chiefs' game-winning field goal. It's not a surprise to see the Bengals bring in competition for Chrisman and most fans will probably be itching for Robbins to win the job.