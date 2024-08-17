3 winners and 2 losers for Bengals in blowout preseason loss to Bears
The Cincinnati Bengals played their second preseason game of 2024 against the Bears in Chicago, and it was an ugly one for the visiting team. Without the starters out there, the Bengals couldn't get anything going on offense, and they struggled to generate stops on defense, too. That combination led to a 27-3 thrashing.
There was a whole lot of ugly, but there were still a couple positives to pull from the performance for Bengals fans. Here's a look at three winners and two losers from the forgettable game.
3 winners for Bengals in blowout loss to Bears
Kris Jenkins, Defensive tackle
It wasn't easy to identify too many winners on Cincinnati's sideline from this game, but rookie defensive tackle Kris Jenkins was one, based largely on the strength of a single play. Jenkins had just one tackle in the game, but it was a memorable one. Early in the second quarter, Jenkins was able to get through the offensive line and record a sack on Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.
Jenkins is a guy who could potentially play some meaningful minutes as a rookie, and showing that he can be a playmaker on defense like he did on that sack could help him earn more on-field opportunity.
Kwamie Lassiter II, Wide receiver
The Bengals couldn't get much going through the air at all in this one-sided loss, but Kwamie Lassiter II stood out as the team's most productive receiver. He had five catches on the day, while no one else on the roster had more then two. His five catches went for a total of just 33 yards, but he was able to show that he can consistently bring the ball in. After all, he only has career catch to his name.
Lassiter is pretty low on the depth chart at the receiver spot, but he still has some time to show that he could be a viable option during the regular season.
Maema Njongmeta, Linebacker
Maema Njongmeta continues to make a good impression during preseson play. For the second straight game, Njongmeta led the Bengals in total tackles, as he recorded eight against the Bears after tallying 10 against Tampa Bay last weekend. He ended up being Cincinnati's highest-rated player from the preseason opener, and he followed that up with another solid performance in Chicago. His stock is definitely going up.
2 losers for Bengals
Logan Woodside, QB
The door wasn't open, but it was cracked, ever so slightly. Woodside outperformed backup quarterback Jake Browning in Cincinnati's preseason opener, and then Browning was sidelined for the game against the Bears with a rib injury, meaning Woodside would get extended opportunity. If he performed well again, there would at least be some conversation about if he could possibly steal the spot from Browning. But, that didn't happen.
Woodside struggled against Chicago. He went a respectable 17-for-25, but he had zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He also failed to read an incoming blitz on several occasions as he appeared to lock in on an intended target. It turns out he was third on the depth chart for a reason, and he's likely to remain there this season.
Bengals fans who sacrificed a Saturday afternoon
This was a preseason game. On a Saturday afternoon in late summer. There are endless things to do. So, if you were turned into this game, it probably means you're a pretty diehard fan. Unfortunately, the Bengals didn't reward those diehard fans who sacrificed a Saturday afternoon to watch their squad get completely smoked in preseason play.
Take it from someone who watched the entire game -- there were very few plays to celebrate from Cincinnati's side. It was an ugly, one-sided contest from the beginning, and it only got worse as it went on. Bengals fans who decided to do something else with their Saturday made a wise decision.