3 winners and 2 losers from Cincinnati Bengals preseason finale
The Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up preseason play with a 27-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The loss was the third straight for the Bengals, who went 0-3 in their exhibitions this year. Cincinnati didn't play any starters in the game though, while the Colts did. Plus, the final score in a preseason game isn't paramount like it is in the regular season.
Preseason -- especially the final preseason game -- is largely about evaluating depth pieces and making difficult decisions regarding the roster. By not playing the starters, Cincinnati afforded more time to the players fighting for roster positioning, or a spot on the roster at all, as opposed to the players whose spot is secure. Here's a look at three players who made the most of the opportunity, and a couple who didn't.
3 winners from Bengals preseason finale
Jordan Battle, Safety
Jordan Battle's spot on the final roster is the definition of secure, but his spot as a starter isn't, so he used the preseason finale to show just how dangerous he can be by intercepting an Anthony Richardson pass and taking it to the house for a Bengals touchdown in the first quarter.
It was probably the play of the preseason for Cincinnati. The coaching staff is very high on Battle heading into his second season, and that play showed exactly why. He was a bright spot for the defense last season, and it looks like he's ready to carry that momentum into 2024.
Jermaine Burton, Wide receiver
The Bengals really might have found another star wide pass-catcher in Jermaine Burton. The rookie receiver has had a stellar preseason and he capped it off with an impressive touchdown grab in the fourth quarter of the game against the Colts.
That was Burton's second TD grab of the preseason, In all he had eight catches for 156 yards. Not too shabby, especially considering how little he played, especially in the opener. It appears as though Burton won't be entering the season as a starter, but it might only be a matter of time until he becomes one. He has star potential, and that was on full display in the preseason.
Maema Njongmeta, Linebacker
For the third time this preseason, undrafted rookie linebacker Maema Njongmeta led the Bengals in total tackles against the Colts with 11 (linebacker Devin Harper also had 11). He had 10 tackles in the preseason opener against Tampa Bay and eight more in the second game against the Chicago Bears. He's also been a consistent contributor on special teams.
Njongmeta appeared to be a lock to make the roster after that Bears game, but there should be no doubt now.
2 losers from Bengals preseason finale
Jackson Carman, Offensive tackle
After an extremely poor performance in the preseason opener that included multiple penalties, Jackson Carman has received very limited playing time over the past two exhibitions, despite the fact that the team's starters didn't play in either game. At this point, the writing already seems to be on the wall when it comes to Carman's future with the franchise. It would be surprising if he was still on the roster a week from now.
Trey Hill, Center
With how well rookie center Matt Lee has been playing, it almost felt like Trey Hill needed a great game against the Colts to secure a roster spot, but he didn't have one. Instead, he looked overmatched at times. As a result, his days in Cincinnati might be numbered. Maybe the coaching staff will want to keep him on the roster, but it seems like the spot could be put to better use elsewhere.