4 Bengals players we'd have liked to see more from during the 2022 season
Chris Evans
This one really hurts me.
I was high on Evans coming into the season, and I wasn't the only one. He showed a lot of flash in his rookie year! I didn't think he was going to be an elite, top-10 running back in the league, at least not in his second year, but I expected him to have more of a role in this offense this season. Unfortunately, he only had one notable play this season, and that was the game-winning touchdown in the Bengals' first game against KC.
Evans' season has been underwhelming for the same reason as Hill's. He rarely-- if ever-- got the nod from the coaching staff, never even playing five snaps in a single game. His numbers dropped from 228 all-purpose yards and two scores as a rookie to just 38 yards and one touchdown.
Looking ahead to the offseason, if the team re-signs Trayveon Williams and even if the Bengals do cut/trade Mixon this off-season, Evans will be the third running back on the depth chart, and that's assuming they don't draft or sign another in free agency, which I'm sure they will if they end up getting rid of Jodein.
Who are some Bengals you think had a disappointing season?