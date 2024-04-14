4 late-round value picks for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals have prided themselves over the years on taking full advantage of using their draft capital, and this year is no different. The Bengals currently hold a total of ten picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, which gives them a ton of flexibility to trade up, trade down, or stock up on young talent at positions of need.
Picks made in the first round typically get a lot of attention. But, looking back at some of Cincinnati's recent drafts, many key players came in mid- to late-rounds. So, here are five late-round value picks that the Bengals could potentially make between the fourth through seventh rounds.
4. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
Kalen King is somewhat of an undersized cornerback at 5-foot-11, and he doesn't necesarily have elite speed. But, the chance to get him in the 6th round or so could prove to be nice value for a guy who can develop behind a really solid group of defensive backs. Plus, he comes from a university that produces defensive backs at high volume.
While King doesn't do anything that absolutely stands out, he also doesn't do anything that's detrimental. He's efficient in all key categories. NFL Draft Buzz has his overall grade as 81.8 out of 100, and compared that to a guy like Mike Sainristil (84.8 grade), who is projected to go in the 2nd or 3rd round, you can start to see the value.
In three seasons at Penn State, King racked up 80 tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He's a work in progress, which the Bengals can afford to have when there is upside involved late in the draft at a position group where they already have the unit set.