4 Panthers the Bengals must cage to break their winless start to 2024 season
By Glenn Adams
Chuba Hubbard, Running back
The Bengals have allowed every team they have faced so far this season to rush for over 100 yards. Slowing the Panthers' rushing attack will not be any less of a challenge. Cincinnati's hands, arms, and shoulders will be filled trying to tackle running back Chuba Hubbard.
Last week against the Raiders, Hubbard carried the ball 21 times for 114 yards and averaged 5.4 yards per attempt.
Hubbard has the second-best rushing success rate in the NFL this year. He is one spot ahead of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Hubbard has some serious help. His 140 yards gained before contact rank eighth in the NFL. Carolina’s offensive line controls the line of scrimmage and offers wide lanes for him to traverse. The Panthers' run blocking could be problematic with Cincinnati’s ongoing defensive line issues.
However, Hubbard ranks 35th in average rushing yards after contact, with 1.4. Do not expect him to break too many tackles. Perhaps we should not mention that, given Cincinnati’s tackling issues this season.
Jadeveon Clowney, Linebacker
The Bengals got horrible news when learning their starting right tackle is out for the rest of the season with a torn patellar tendon. Now, the Bengals’ offensive line must face edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
Clowney is a well-known name who has underperformed his status as the first overall draft selection of 2014. Nevertheless, he is an accomplished pass rusher who can wreck an offense’s game plan.
Against the Raiders, Clowney recorded a sack and led the Panthers in QB hits. Now, he gets to go against a rookie right tackle who gave up a sack in his first outing. Hopefully, Amaruis Mims can show everyone that the Bengals were correct in making him their 2024 first-round selection. He will have many opportunities to prove it against an excellent pass rusher in Clowney.
There are other Panthers the Bengals must be wary of. Defensive tackle Jayden Peevy is a pass-rush threat. Cornerback Michael Jackson leads their team in passes defended. He also has the third-most tackles for Carolina. And while Dionte Johnson will be the focus, receivers Xavier Leggette and Jonathan Mingo will likely be heavily involved in Carolina’s game plan now that Adam Theilen is on injured reserve.
You have already heard that teams starting 0-3 have a two percent chance of making the playoffs. And while it is not all doom and gloom for the Bengals, they have reached the 'must win' portion of the program. And if they want that to happen, they must contain Dalton, Hubbard, Johnson, and Clowney, who have breathed new life into Carolina's season.