4 potential draft needs for Bengals in 2024
By Glenn Adams
Right Tackle
Does another season come with another year of discussing who will protect Joe Burrow? Yes. The answer is yes.
Jonah Williams is moving to the right tackle this year. On paper, that’s great, but he is who he is. Switching to the right side will not make him better suited to handle spin moves. Nor does it mean he is more likely to be a member of the 2024 team—just the opposite.
Even if Williams has an All-Pro caliber season at right tackle, and we should all hope but not expect he does, the odds are slim to none that the Bengals bring him back.
With Williams’ one foot already out the door and La’el Collins’ status in question for this year, let alone next year, Cincinnati could again find themselves in the draft market for a pass-protector after having just missed out on Anton Harrison in the 2023 draft.
Unless someone from the trio of Collins, D’Ante Smith, and Jackson Carman can separate themselves from the pack and show they are the eventual answer at right tackle behind Williams, Cincinnati will again need to add a tackle to their 2024 draft plans.
Speaking of offensive line targets, Kingsley Suamataia would be a great player for the Bengals to keep their eye on if they were to look for a right tackle in the 2024 draft.