4 reasons to be nervous about the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals
- What if Burrow goes down?
- OL
- Tough division
- Tough conference
The Cincinnati Bengals have done a phenomenal job transforming their roster over the past few years and they're now Super Bowl contenders for the 2023 season. The magical run started in 2021 when the Stripes shocked the world and reached the Super Bowl for the first time since the late 1980s.
This past year, the Bengals proved that 2021 wasn't a fluke, as they reached the AFC Championship Game again. While they fell short of representing the AFC in the Super Bowl for the second straight year, they only lost by three points and it took a stupid play by Joseph Ossai and some questionable officiating for them to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.
While the Bengals are once again being viewed as Super Bowl contenders, that doesn't mean they're in the clear for 2023. Here are four reasons for fans to be nervous about the Bengals in 2023.
4. Injuries
Should Joe Burrow miss an extended period of time in 2023, the Bengals are up a creek without a paddle. This is the case for any team with an elite quarterback and it's one of two downsides to being in this boat (the other being that you'll eventually have to pay them a lot of money and sometimes it makes it difficult to remain competitive).
If Burrow sustains an injury and has to miss time, the Bengals are not the same scary team that they are with him under center. Jake Browning and Will Grier aren't stepping in and pulling a Nick Foles here. The Bengals might be able to win a few games without Burrow but they're no longer Super Bowl or even playoff contenders without him.
Losing Ja'Marr Chase and/or Tee Higgins is a big blow but it's nothing compared to losing the quarterback. Injuries can strike at any time and Bengals fans are hoping that they're able to avoid any major injuries in 2023. To this point, the only notable injuries has been to Joseph Ossai, who is slated to miss Week 1 with a high ankle sprain.