4 stats from Bengals’ Week 11 loss vs Ravens that were downright depressing
- Sacks and QB hits allowed
- Lack of carries for Mixon
- Third down conversion woes
- Explosive plays
By Glenn Adams
2-11 on third down conversions
So tell us if you’ve heard this one before: The Cincinnati Bengals converted only two of 11 third-down attempts. That is an 18% success rate.
Heading into the game, Cincinnati's 37.3% ranked 20th in third-down conversion percentage. That fell to 35.6%, and the Bengals now rank 24th after their performance against the Ravens, according to Team Rankings.
The Bengals' offense had four three-and-outs during the game. While they did not have the long lull as they did against the Texans on Sunday, they still had three consecutive second-half possessions that resulted in three-and-outs.
Even though Jake Browning was in at that point, the offensive coaching staff needed to find a way to help the offense move the ball and stay in the game.
Cincinnati would go on to score on their final possession of the game. However, with all the “offensive weapons” that the Bengals have, we should hope for a better offensive output even if the starting QB goes down.
We have said before that perhaps Joe Burrow is Zac Taylor’s system. If that is the case, it is unfortunate for the rest of the club. Hopefully, that is not the case, and if Burrow is unable to play against the Steelers, we will see the offensive genius side of Coach Taylor that will lead to a better third-down conversion rate and, more importantly, a victory.