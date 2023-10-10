4 stats from Bengals Week 5 win that were disappointing
- Yards per carry allowed
- Yards per carry offensively
- Sacks allowed
- Third down efficiency
By Glenn Adams
The Cincinnati Bengals got a much-needed victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Although the vibes are positive, there are still important matters to resolve.
A lot went right for the men in stripes. Yet, some issues were masked by elite performances and play for a squad in a must-win situation. Here are four disappointing statistics from the Bengals Week 5 win that have proven to be chronic thorns in this team’s side for most of the season.
4) 6.5 yards per carry allowed
Once again, Cincinnati’s defense struggled to reign in the opponent’s rushing attack. The Cardinals rushed the ball 22 times for 142 yards. They averaged 6.5 yards per carry. The human cheat code, Rondale Moore, gained 50 yards on three carries, averaging 16.7 yards per rush. That is pretty good for a wide receiver.
However, this is a continuation of teams using their dynamic receivers to run the ball against the Bengals. Elijah Moore, Tutu Atwell, Devin Duvernay, and Zay Flowers are receivers who had successful runs against the Bengals in their respective matchups. It was Moore’s opportunity to continue the trend.
As for the traditional running backs, James Conner led the way with 46 yards on six carries. He averaged 7.7 yards per carry before he left the game with an injury. Cincinnati was fortunate to have a lead, so the Cardinals could not continue running the ball as much as they would have liked.
The Bengals have given up the second-most rushing yards in the NFL through five games. They rank 30th in yards per rushing attempt and rushing yards per game.
In their matchup against the Seahawks, anticipate Kenneth Walker III to get a lot of carries until Lou Anarumo’s defense shows they can at least slow down an opponent’s rushing attack. Also, look for wideouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Tyler Lockett to have a couple of carries during the game.