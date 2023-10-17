4 stats from Bengals' Week 6 win that must be addressed during bye
- Third down conversion rate
- Rushing stats
- Ford at LT?
- Consistent offense
By Glenn Adams
The Cincinnati Bengals got a much-needed victory on Sunday against a good Seattle Seahawks team. Now, the men in stripes are headed into the bye week with a 3-3 record after getting off to another slow start to the NFL season.
After the game, quarterback Joe Burrow frustratingly stated in his postgame press conference, "We got to get better though." He is correct. The Bengals must find a way to perform better as they face a tough stretch of games in which they are unlikely to be the favorites.
Many of the issues are recurring ones that reared their heads once again against the Seahawks. Some are new and fixable with health and time. The Bengals must address these four statistics from their Week 6 win to continue winning after the bye.
3 for 11
For the second consecutive week, third-down efficiency makes the list of disappointing stats to come out of a game.
There was a lot of talk about how third downs were a problem for the Seahawks during the broadcast. Heading into the game, Seattle ranked 31st in the league. They converted five of their 12 attempts for a 41% success rate. They improved one spot after their performance.
The Bengals offense converted only three third-down attempts in 11 tries. That is a 27% rate. Entering this week’s contest, Cincinnati already ranked near the bottom of the NFL at 27th. Through six games, the Bengals rank 29th in third-down conversion percentage with a success rate of 33%. They are just one spot ahead of Seattle in that category.
So not only did Cincinnati not improve that aspect of their game, they performed worse than expected.
Lou Anarumo’s defense played amazingly, which helped the Bengals come out on top. However, the offense must try to stay on the field and score more points. A great way to do that is to improve their conversion rate and control the ball more by attempting more runs, which could put the offense in more advantageous positions to convert on third downs.