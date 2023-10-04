4 stats that defined Bengals' Week 4 loss to Titans
- Derrick Henry's stat line
- 9 QB Hits
- 34:45
- 2-of-9
Well, that was extremely ugly.
After a close win last Monday night vs. the Rams, the Cincinnati Bengals failed to keep the little bit of momentum they had going and lost embarrassingly to a Titans team they were favored against. Following a promising first drive that saw them get all the way inside Tennessee's 5-yard line, it felt like the offense just checked out as they would never even get close to replicating that production on any of their possessions afterward.
And once the first quarter ended, the defense too checked out and allowed 21 points in the second quarter alone. They would only allow three more for the rest of the game, though that is less a product of strong play and more so the Titans calling the dogs back and playing much more conservatively in the second half, as they should with such a big lead. After all, the Bengals' offense hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game once so far this season.
Overall, both the offense and defense looked completely out of sorts for the majority of this game. The litany of mistakes each side of the ball made offset the few highlights they had in this blowout loss.
So, what stats are most telling of how/why Cincy got beat so badly?
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference.
1. Derrick Henry: 22 carries, 122 yards, 2 touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 passing)
A big reason why the Bengals had been the victors of this series so consistently since 2020 (up until this matchup, of course) was their ability to neutralize Derrick Henry's impact and turn him into a non-factor.
In their last two games specifically before the one this past Sunday, Henry's combined stats were 37 rushing attempts for 100 yards (just 2.7 yards per carry) and a single touchdown, which is a far cry from the production he puts up against the majority of other teams in the league.
Heading into this game, I believed that would once again be the result here. Not only because of previous matchups but because Henry was looking nothing like his usual self through three weeks heading into this game.
In his first three games of the season, the powerhouse from Alabama rushed for just 163 yards on 51 attempts (only 3.2 yards on average, career-low numbers for him) and a single touchdown. So, naturally, my faith was in a Bengals' defense that looked like it had finally righted the ship in Week 3.
Unfortunately, that faith was ill-placed and, as per usual, another one of my bold predictions failed to come to fruition.
Henry's effort wasn't the sole cause of the Titans coming out on top, but it was a huge reason as to why this game was won in such a dominant fashion for Tennessee. And he wasn't alone, as his rookie teammate Tyjae Spears also had a big day, rushing for 40 yards on just five attempts.
2. Titans Defense: 9 QB hits
The sack totals don't quite encapsulate just how much the Titans' D-line dominated the battle of the trenches, as they only finished with three on the day. Though, if you were watching and felt like it was worse than that, then you'd be right in thinking that. It felt like the Titans' defense was living in the backfield, and this number backs it up.
The Titans were consistently getting pressure on Burrow all game, at least after that opening possession, and the nine QB hits they stacked up is proof of that. Jeffery Simmons, Arden Key, and Azeez Al-Shaair all finished with two, and Teair Tart managed to rack up a game-high three to get that total. Burrow has been a shadow of his usual self this season, however, performances like this from the offensive line aren't going to help matters any.
Granted, a few of those were on Burrow himself for holding onto the ball too long, but for most passing plays, it felt like the Titans' front seven was getting to him in no time at all. This caused Burrow to be even less efficient than he's already been this season-- going 20-30 with a measly 165 passing yards-- and the offense as a whole to stall for pretty much the entire game.
3. Titans Time of Possession: 34:45
If you want to see a clinic on how to completely control the clock in football, then look no further than Tennessee's performance this past weekend. While the Bengals struggled to get more than one first down every drive (which, sadly, has been a theme this season), Vrabel and Co. were taking off huge chunks of the clock each and every drive, so even if Cincy did show up to play in the second half-- which, as we all know, they did not-- it would've made a comeback near impossible.
There's no better example of this than their first drive of the second half. On a possession that netted them another field goal to extend the lead to 24, the Titans were able to knock 10 minutes off the clock through a mix of short but effective runs and pass plays. Ten minutes and 19 seconds to be exact, with a whopping 18 plays thanks to the defense failing to stop them on third down three separate times, as well as untimely penalties from both Dax Hill and Chidobe Awuzie. Trey Hendrickson would also get a flag that drive for neutral zone infraction, but they ended up actually stopping them that time so it didn't change much.
It was extremely hard to watch a defensive unit that had been so stout in years prior and even the game before this one crumble time and time again. This drive was the pinnacle of their struggles on Sunday, even if it only resulted in a field goal.
4. Bengals on 3rd down: 2-9
This stat not only defines the Bengals' loss this past Sunday but their season (so far) as a whole. They have been downright abysmal on third downs, and their Week 4 game was no exception.
I don't know if it's the play call or Burrow trying to accommodate his calf injury, but it feels like every time it's third-and-long, you can expect a checkdown that barely goes past the line of scrimmage and gets nowhere near a first. This year, on the 56 3rd downs they've faced, Burrow and the rest of the offense have just converted a mere 19 of them.
Their 33.9% third-down conversion rate is bottom 10 in the league and much worse than how they've been on third downs the last couple of seasons (39.6% in 2021, 46.1%, and top three in the league in 2022!)
Besides Week 2, when they went 10-15 on third downs, this offense has been basically playing 2-down football with how pitiful they've been on third downs. In Week 1, they went 2-15, and even in their lone win on the season against the Rams, they could only muster 5 first downs on 17 attempts!
There are a lot of things the Bengals need to fix if they want to save the sinking ship that is this season, and, to me, at the top of that list and converting third downs. This is why I believe -- aside from the obvious 1-3 record-- that this stat alone defines how poorly the offense has played not only against the Titans but in 2023 as a whole.
That being said, they still have time to rally together, as it is only Week 4. However, their chances at a Wild Card spot-- let alone a third-straight division title-- get slimmer with every loss, so here's to hoping they can get it done in the desert next week.