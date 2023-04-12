5 Bengals players who could get cut after 2023 NFL Draft
2. Hakeem Adeniji
If the Bengals add offensive line depth at any point during the draft, that's not going to be good news for Hakeem Adeniji. A former sixth-round pick out of Kansas in 2020, Adeniji was thrown into the deep end of the pool right away playing both tackle spots throughout the season due to various injuries occuring.
In 2021, Adeniji was injured for the first part of the season but then became the team's starting right guard through the Super Bowl. He didn't win a starting job in 2022 but ended up playing right tackle after La'el Collins got injured.
Adeniji has been able to step in and play on the o-line when called upon but he's more miss than hit. That's why he could end up being an easy cut for Cincinnati after the draft.
1. Joe Mixon
It's surprising that the Bengals haven't cut Joe Mixon yet to be honest but they didn't end up adding any running backs in free agency aside from re-signing Trayveon Williams. Cutting Mixon saves the Bengals $10 million, according to Spotrac, and the criminal charges that were refiled against him recently honestly make it easier to part ways with him.
Mixon also had a down year in 2022 as far as production goes. The Bengals could still add Ezekiel Elliott but if they spend a Day 2 pick in the draft on a running back, Mixon's time with the team could be coming to an end.