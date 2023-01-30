5 Bengals players who likely played their final game with the team
3. Germaine Pratt
This one is tough because I'd like to think that the Bengals make a run at re-signing Germaine Pratt, but it's not going to be an easy task. While Spotrac's market value for Pratt is affordable (four years worth $29 million, annual salary of $7.2 million), it feels like another team desperate for a talented linebacker will pay more than that.
With the Bengals having other players they need to take care of this offseason (Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson to name a few), keeping Pratt in the stripes is going to be difficult. Yes, the team could slap the franchise tag on him but things will get messy from there, as we saw with Jessie Bates last offseason.
Don't get me wrong -- I'd LOVE for the Bengals to bring Pratt back but he's already been outspoken about his frustrations and that's never a good sign. Fans should prepare themselves for the worst when it comes to Pratt's future in Cincinnati.