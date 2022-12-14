Germaine Pratt explains what he meant with eyebrow-raising tweet
Shortly after the Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, linebacker Germaine Pratt tweeted out something peculiar that had fans talking. Most speculated that he wanted to be on the field for third downs (because he literally said that) and that he wanted that since he'll be hitting free agency in a few months.
Jay Morrison of The Athletic spoke with Pratt and asked him about the tweet he sent out.
Pratt responded:
Germaine Pratt says he wants to play on third down and it's not about the money
As his initial tweet suggested, Pratt wants to be present on third down and he clarified that this isn't worried about the money. He said "The bag's gonna chase you if you do what you need to do. It's about opportunity."
Spotrac has Pratt's market value at four years worth $27.19 million with an annual salary of $7.2 million. Most Bengals fans would leap at the chance for the team to pay him that contract, as he's balled out this year.
The Bengals, however, have a lot of young players they're going to need to pay in these next few offseasons, including Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson to name a few. Keeping Pratt won't be easy but hopefully, the team can find a way to keep him in the stripes past 2022.