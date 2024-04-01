5 Bengals who could benefit the most from NFL's new kickoff rules
By Glenn Adams
The NFL rules committee set forth new kickoff rules that will be used for the 2024 season.
One of the consequences of the new rules is that there will be more opportunities for kick returns than in recent seasons. With that comes added opportunities for players who otherwise might not have received the chance to stand out. It could end up being the difference between someone making the final 53-man roster or hoping that one of the other 31 teams picks him up off waivers.
Teams must figure out how to make the new rules work in their favor. But first, they must identify which players can contribute the most. The Cincinnati Bengals have several players who could take advantage of the new opportunities afforded to them by this rather shocking change. Here are five players who should look forward to benefiting from the NFL's latest change to kickoffs.
Chris Evans
Running back Chris Evans is headed into his fourth year with the team after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He's an explosive weapon with the ball in his hands. He just hasn’t received many opportunities to showcase his talents.
Evans has two rushing attempts in the past two seasons. And yet, most Bengals fans know how exciting he can be on the field. We’ve seen what he can do as a runner and a receiver. However, the coaching staff has elected to sideline him for whatever reason.
Returning kickoffs would be an effective way to allow him to display his talents with the ball in his hands. It could also be a great way for him get back into the coaches’ good graces.
With the team re-signing Trayvon Williams and picking up Zach Moss in free agency, earning the kick returner duties could be the difference in Evans making the final roster or not in September.