5 Bengals who upped their stock in preseason opener vs Packers
- Tycen Anderson is an obvious standout
- Jordan Battle showed major potential
- Andrei Iosivas led the team in receiving yards
- The punter battle doesn't feel like a battle
- Jay Tufele will make the DL depth competition interesting
Andrei Iosivas
There wasn't a lot to be excited about on offense after the game against Green Bay, but if there is one player you should keep an eye on, it's Andrei Iosivas, a sixth-round pick out of Princeton.Iosivas had been turning heads in training camp, though some still questioned whether or not it'd translate once he got on the field.
Well, it did, no doubt about it.
In his first game, the former Ivy Leaguer lead the Bengals in receiving yards, catching four passes and taking them for 50 yards. On one reception in particular, Iosivas showed off his strength and shiftiness as he helped convert a 3rd-and-8 midway through the third quarter. Also, a special shoutout to Kwamie Lassiter II (number 18) for an incredible block at the end there that helped get Iosivas a few more yards.
His most impressive play, though, was one that didn't even count. Andrei Iosivas showed off some of his physicality and displayed his ability to highpoint a thrown ball on this touchdown catch. The only problem was his foot was about one size too big, leading to it being called incomplete as it was just barely in the white.
Still, it was an incredible catch that should get Bengals fans excited about what he might bring to the offense, whether that be this season or down the road.