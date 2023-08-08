Bengals Training Camp 2023: 4 takeaways from Day 10
- Jones, Williams both back
- Robbins with some bombs
- Iosivas is stealing the show
- Ford running with the ones
The Cincinnati Bengals will welcome in the Green Bay Packers for a joint practice on Wednesday ahead of their preseason matchup on Friday. Before we get to that, however, another practice was held on Monday.
Let's check out some takeaways from the 10th day of Bengals training camp.
Returning players
Charlie Jones had a shoulder injury last week but fortunately, he was back at practice with pads on for Monday's practice. Another good sign was that Trayveon Williams was in uniform. Williams was injured last week as well so seeing him back on the field was a good sign that he might be ready to go for the regular season.
The Robbins Show
It's not very often that teams spend draft picks on punters but the Bengals did just that this year with their sixth-round selection of Brad Robbins. While it's painful to talk about, drafting a punter likely happened because Drue Chrisman's lack of hang time in the AFC Championship Game allowed the Chiefs to get great field position and go on to win the game.
The Bengals are determined not to allow that to happen again and fortunately, Robbins looks the part of a Pro Bowl punter. He was booming punts all through practice, so much so that fans were actively cheering him on while he was punting.
Iosivas continues to ball out
Another sixth-round rookie who has been impressing in camp so far is Andrei Iosivas, who had an incredible play during Monday's camp. He grabbed a pass over fellow rookie D.J. Turner and showed that when he needs to be clutch, he can do just that.
Cody Ford takes starting reps
Someone we haven't heard much about during training camp so far is free-agent addition Cody Ford. The Bengals signed Ford as a depth piece but there were discussions that he could compete for the starting right tackle job, though it's unlikely he wins it.
On Monday, Ford took some reps with the ones toward the end of practice. He's someone who could end up being a cap casualty but this is a good sign for him.