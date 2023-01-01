5 New Years' resolutions for the Bengals in 2023
The season may march on, but a new year is upon us: 2023. The Bengals accomplished a lot in 2022. They won their first playoff game in 31 years, won their first road playoff game, made it to the Super Bowl, and so on and so forth. It was a very good year for the team and the city of Cincinnati as a whole
As we enter the new year, let's take a look at some resolutions this team should have cooked up once the clock strikes midnight.
Stay healthy
Starting off is something that the Bengals necessarily can't control or prevent -- Injuries. Injuries have been somewhat of a drawback to what has otherwise been a good season (at least since the BYE). Ja'Marr Chase missing a full month of football, La'el Collins and Chidobe Awuzie suffering season-ending knee injuries, Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard both missing multiple weeks, D.J. Reader missing basically the entire first half of the season-- and that's just scratching the surface.
While you can't prevent such things, you can find solace in the fact that you can certainly prepare for them, and the team has done just that, building impressive depth across the board. Guys like Joseph Ossai, Trenton Irwin, Samaje Perine, etc. have done outstanding jobs stepping up when their name is called.
However, as great as that is, you still hate to see your top guys go down with injuries, so let's hope they avoid the injury bug in 2023.