5 toughest rookies on Bengals 2023 schedule
By Glenn Adams
The Cincinnati Bengals have a difficult schedule ahead of them this season. This is partially due to other teams who drafted incredibly well in this year’s draft. Cincinnati’s schedule is loaded with rookie talent on opposing teams.
Here are the five toughest among them.
All statistics provided by Sports Reference College Football
5. Anton Harrison
Anton Harrison fell just shy of being selected by the Bengals in this year’s draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Harrison 27th overall, one spot ahead of Cincinnati, which subsequently chose Myles Murphy.
Harrison was a pass-blocking specialist at Oklahoma. There is a very strong possibility that if he were available for the Bengals at 28, he would have been the choice. He is now showing off his skills in Jacksonville.
Harrison is switching from left tackle at Oklahoma to the right side for the Jags. This is a tough transition for many offensive linemen to make. However, Harrison seems to have made an easy transition into the role, as now he is the starting right tackle for the Jaguars.
Cincinnati finished 29th in sacks last season with 30. Hopefully, they will do better in that category this year. However, if Harrison is who he has shown himself to be in college and the preseason, getting sacks against him will be tough.
Cincinnati’s defense will want to test the rookie heading into the game versus the Jags. They might have more success focusing on Jacksonville’s left side and the interior of their offensive line.