5 toughest rookies on Cincinnati Bengals schedule this season
By Glenn Adams
T’Vondre Sweat, Defensive tackle, Tennessee Titans
One of the biggest (literally) and most challenging rookies the Bengals must face this season is T’Vondre Sweat. The defensive lineman was a possible target for the Bengals during the draft process. And rightfully so. The Bengals needed to replace D.J. Reader’s physical presence in the interior of the defensive line. Sweat would have been the perfect candidate to do just that.
Sweat is a run stuffer who offers uncanny pass-rush ability for someone of his stature, a combination that is tough for centers and guards to handle throughout a game.
Brian Callahan, former Bengals offensive coordinator turned Titans head coach, will be the predominant storyline when the teams meet in December. But for Cincinnati to win that game, they must succeed along the offensive line. Sweat will be a tough matchup for Ted Karras, Alex Kappa, and Cordell Volson.
Malik Nabers, Wide receiver, New York Giants
Malik Nabers is another rookie that NFL secondaries must contend with. The sixth overall pick comes into the NFL with the familiar hype of LSU receivers from the recent past.
Despite the long lineage of exceptional LSU receivers, Nabers holds the record for most receptions and career yards while only playing three years. Expect Nabers to live up to the expectations of being a top-10 overall pick and an LSU star receiver.
Perhaps what will slow Nabers down the most is New York’s quarterback play. However, it is more likely that having Nabers will positively impact Daniel Jones rather than the inverse.
Despite being a rookie, Nabers will be one of the best receivers that Cincinnati will have faced up to that point of the season. And he will be the best rookie wideout Lou Anarumo’s defense will face in the regular season. Cincinnati's new-look secondary must do whatever it takes to limit the explosive plays that Nabers will hope to exploit. The Bengals face the Giants on October 14. By then, Nabers should be a rookie in name only.
Payton Wilson, Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers
Begrudgingly, another Steelers draftee makes this list. Pittsburgh selected North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson in the third round. He is just the most recent example of Pittsburgh’s ability to target talented linebackers in the draft who are sure to make life difficult for opposing offenses.
Wilson finished his final season at NC State with 138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. And he did all of that with the speed, aggressiveness, relentless effort, and violence that one would expect from a defender playing in the NFL’s toughest division.
But Wilson is not just a hard-hitting linebacker. According to Pro Football Focus, he was also one of the best linebackers in coverage.
Despite his long and worrisome injury history, he played in 12 of NC State’s 13 games last year. His ability to play with ferocity with those lingering health issues speaks volumes about his toughness. Furthermore, he has the stats that show he can be a very productive player in the league.
The Cincinnati Bengals might have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season. However, they must face some of the toughest and most talented rookies looking to leave their mark on the 2024 NFL season.