6 reasons why Bengals fans should cheer for Jaguars over Chiefs
Former Bengals
Jacksonville has two former Bengals on their team in wide receivers Marvin Jones Jr. and Kendric Pryor.
Jones, a fifth-round pick, spent the first four years of his career in Cincinnati before moving on to what he hoped would be a bigger role in Detroit after Calvin Johnson’s retirement. He would go on to spend the next five seasons with the Lions before signing with the Jags in 2021.
Everyone should remember Kendric Pryor. He was a breakout star for the Bengals in the preseason but what happens there does not always translate to the final 53-man roster.
The hope was that he would find his way onto the practice squad after his release on cutdown day. However, before that happened, Jacksonville swooped in to sign him to their 53-man roster where he has been all season.
Both Jones and Pryor left Cincinnati as fan favorites whom we wished the best for. This was not the case for former Bengals defensive lineman and current Kansas City Chief Carlos Dunlap whose departure was less than amicable.
It would be nice to see both of them make it to an AFC Championship game. This is especially the case for Jones who, in his 11-year career, has never even been to the divisional round before this season.
(Profitable) Lovable underdog
Finally, who does not love an underdog? Especially if you are so inclined to lay down a sports bet once in a while.
No matter what the odds say, the Jaguars have a 50% chance of winning versus the Kansas City. If you are going to place a wager, why not go for the bet that will pay out more money?
Yes, the Jaguars are the biggest underdog of the divisional round but do not forget, they have already cost one, apparently extremely rich person, $1.4 million.
You should not bet anything you are willing to lose. If you indeed enjoy sports betting for entertainment purposes, what’s better than going with the underdog?
All of these reasons to want the Jaguars to win are great to think about from the perspective of a Bengals fan. However, even if the Jags pull off the upset, it will not mean anything for Cincinnati if the Bengals do not handle their business in Buffalo.
If that happens, nothing else really matters. Whether it is Buffalo, Kansas City, or Jacksonville, “they have to play us!”
We love the Bengals 3,000! Who Dey?!