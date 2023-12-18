6 regrettable stats from Bengals Week 15 win vs. Vikings
- Average yards per play
- Lack of points from turnovers
- Explosive and chunk plays
- Sacks and QB hits allowed
- Higgins drop
- Injuries
By Glenn Adams
0 points off turnovers
The Bengals have struggled this season with getting points off of turnovers. Cincinnati was tied for seventh in terms of generating the most turnovers in the NFL heading into the game against the Vikings. They are tied for first in the league in turnover differential. However, they can rarely capitalize on them.
Once again, the Bengals' defense came up with a turnover in the red zone thanks to a Mike Hilton interception.
Even more incredible than that is that they almost did it twice. They were just two yards away from it happening again, as B.J. Hill came up with a pick to end a 70-yard drive from the Vikings.
However, the team could not score any points off those two turnovers. This is a theme we have pointed out on several occasions.
It would have been a long drive after the Hilton interception. However, with four minutes left in the half, there was enough time to get within Evan McPherson’s field goal range, at least.
With the defense tied for the best turnover differential with the 49ers, it is unfortunate that the offense has not capitalized more often on the opportunities provided by the other side of the ball.
Hopefully, this will not cost the team in the final stretch of this run to the playoffs, and the offense can start to put up more points off turnovers.