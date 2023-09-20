6 stats from Bengals Week 2 loss that were unacceptable
- Yards per carry allowed
- Sacks (or lack thereof)
- Punting yards
- First-half passing stats
- Rushing attempts
- 0-2
By Glenn Adams
1. 0-2 and 0-2
In the end, the most concerning statistic for the Bengals is zero wins and two losses.
Unfortunately, the Cincinnati Bengals are off to an 0-2 start for two consecutive seasons. Unlike last year, this record is especially tough because both losses came against AFC North divisional rivals.
Last season, the Bengals were 3-3 within the division. After only two games, that would be an excellent result this season. This is far from what we hoped would be the record within the division heading into the season.
The Ravens are now 2-0 and have a commanding lead in the division. It is only Week 3, but Cincinnati already needs help from other teams if they want to be crowned Kings of the North for a third consecutive season.
It may not be the time to panic about the results or statistics. However, with both losses coming against divisional foes, the Bengals are in more of a precarious position than they were this time last season.