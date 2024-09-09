#Patriots DE Keion White against the #Bengals:



2.5 Sacks

3 QB Hits

2 Tackles For Loss

4 Total Tackles



Postgame, the former-second round pick reiterated that the team would “run through a brick wall” for head coach Jerod Mayo.



