7 extremely discouraging stats from Bengals Week 1 loss to Patriots
By Glenn Adams
There were a few positives from the Cincinnati Bengals season opener against the New England Patriots. But not many. There were more losers than winners coming out of the game. There were also more discouraging statistics than encouraging ones.
Here are seven discouraging stats from the first game that the Bengals must improve on to get to where they want to be by the end of the season.
2.5 sacks, 3 QB hits from Keion White
The Cincinnati Bengals started their season going three-and-out on three consecutive drives. At one point, the Bengals had given up more sacks than first downs gained. In the first half, the Bengals surrendered two sacks and three additional QB hits. One of those sacks resulted in a fumble that Burrow was fortunate to fall on.
The principal cause of those problems for the Bengals’ offensive line was Keion White. We knew the second-year defensive end was a player that would give Cincinnati’s offense headaches. And he did just that.
The road ahead for the Bengals has dangerous and accomplished pass rushers along it. White had the best game of his career against what should be an improved offensive line. With the Bengals facing Chris Jones in their next game, the coaching staff and players have much to work on this week.
Just 10 total points scored
Cincinnati entered halftime with zero points. The excitement fans felt before the game started slowly leaked out of the stadium like air from a nail-riddled tire.
To begin the game, the team couldn’t get a first down. Once that started to change, they ended up committing two costly turnovers. The Bengals had four drives in the first half. Those possessions ended in a punt, punt, punt, and fumble at the goal line. Not ideal. The notorious slow starts under Zac Taylor continue.
The Bengals came up with ten points in the second half to make the game closer. However, the offense never appeared as a threat to score a game-winning touchdown despite the defense holding the Patriots to just 16 points. The Bengals were one of five teams to score ten points or less this weekend. Those teams went 0-5.