7 potential left guard options for the Bengals in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals have questions to answer regarding their offensive line. While Cordell Volson, their starting left guard in 2022, was decent, the team shouldn't be content with throwing him out there as the starter again this year. If there's an upgrade available in the draft, the Bengals shouldn't hesitate to add him to the lineup.
Let's take a look at seven potential left guard options for the Bengals in 2023.
Contract projections courtesy of PFF and Spotrac
7. Ben Powers
Nothing would make Bengals fans happier than if the team was able to steal away a key player from the Baltimore Ravens. Signing Ben Powers would accomplish just that.
The reason why Powers is the lowest (or highest?) entry on this list is his likely hefty price tag. PFF projects that Powers will earn a four-year deal worth $36 million and Spotrac thinks he'll get three years for $28 million, so one less year but he'll make more annually in those three years.
The Bengals probably aren't ponying up that kind of money on a position that they already have a decent starter at. There's no debating that Powers would be an upgrade at left guard though.