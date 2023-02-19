7 potential left guard options for the Bengals in 2023
6. Dalton Risner
Again, I don't realistically see the Bengals addressing the left guard position in free agency since they have Cordell Volson on a rookie deal but if they were interested in upgrading, Dalton Risner would be an excellent choice. He won't come cheap though. PFF has him earning a three-year deal worth $22.5 million and Spotrac has him landing a four-year deal worth $38 million.
Again, the Bengals aren't spending this kind of money on a position they already have a decent starter at. Still, Risner allowed just three sacks in 2022 and was the only respectable starter on the Broncos offensive line.
5. Ted Karras
You're probably why wondering why Ted Karras, the Bengals' starting center, is on this list. Well, I believe fully in the Bengals drafting the best player on the board when they're on the clock and if that happens to be a center, they should still follow that advice!
If the Bengals were able to land a guy like John Michael Schmitz out of Minnesota, he could be their starting center and Karras could slide over to left guard. When Karras first joined the Bengals, there was some rumblings about whether he'd play at left guard or center since he played both positions with the Patriots.
I don't see Karras moving away from his center spot, but if the Bengals can land someone like Schmitz in the draft, it's not something that's out of the question by any means.