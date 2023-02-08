Dalton Risner would be a fantastic addition to Bengals starting OL
The Cincinnati Bengals need to continue adding to their offensive line and free agency will give them a great opportunity to do just that. I discussed the other day how as good as Cordell Volson was as a rookie, the Bengals shouldn't be content with him as their starting left guard long-term.
That's where Dalton Risner could come into play.
The former second-round pick out of Kansas State gave the Broncos consistent play at left guard during his four years there and now he's entering what should be a promising free agency for him. PFF projects that Risner will earn a three-year deal worth $22.5 million ($7.5 million annually and $15 million guaranteed.
Bengals should look into signing Dalton Risner
Signing Risner would give the Bengals an upgrade at left guard and Volson could then be utilized as more of a swing option. He was decent in 2022 but it feels as though he hit his ceiling. He's also 25 years old so he's no spring chicken as far as rookies go.
Meanwhile, Risner might be older than Volson (27 years old) but he's displayed that he can be a franchise left guard. He allowed just three sacks and had one penalty in 967 snaps this season. Risner's weakness, however, was his run blocking, as he had by far his worst grade there with a 53.4. The 72.6 pass blocking grade is a tremendous upgrade over Volson's 52.9 mark.
The Bengals were fortunate to find Volson in the fourth round of the draft last year but he shouldn't be the plan at left guard moving forward. Dalton Risner would be a much better option at the position long-term.
All grades courtesy of PFF